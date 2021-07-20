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Your Cost
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221 views • July 20, 2021
I cannot tell you if you are fulfilling
your responsibilities, only you can do that.
But, what are you doing to stand in the gap,
and what is it costing you to do so?
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
your responsibilities, only you can do that.
But, what are you doing to stand in the gap,
and what is it costing you to do so?
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
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