Biden's Boarder Crisis ~Title 42 Expires After Christmas~

The Trump Era ~Title 42~ Expires After Christmas...
Not That It Doesn't Ruin The Special Holiday.
There is Still a Predicted 15 Million Illegals a Year...
Who are Unscreened That are Swiftly Coming Our Way.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.