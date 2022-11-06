Create New Account
Has Your Pastor Tought You That Christians Must Obey Jesus Christ?
Not Serving two Masters
Published 17 days ago

Do pastors around the world really teach people to obey Jesus? They say His name all the time, but does that mean that they teach that we should all DO the things Jesus asked us to do?

jesuspastorsobey

