Epstein Investigations Against Clinton Only Theater? Trump & Clinton – The Show Must Go On!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During the
election campaign, US President Donald Trump promised to release the
files of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein − after the election he wanted
nothing more to do with it. After great pressure from within his own
ranks, (selected) files are now to be published and investigations
initiated against Bill Clinton. But what should we make of these renewed
promises when one of Epstein's victims has recognized both Trump and
the Clintons as co-conspirators and the head of the investigation was
previously employed by a business partner of Epstein's? Are the
investigations into Trump's old friend Clinton just a show and a
diversionary tactic that could at the same time give Trump the
opportunity to avoid having to publish important names from the Epstein
files?