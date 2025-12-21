Epstein Investigations Against Clinton Only Theater? Trump & Clinton – The Show Must Go On!

During the election campaign, US President Donald Trump promised to release the files of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein − after the election he wanted nothing more to do with it. After great pressure from within his own ranks, (selected) files are now to be published and investigations initiated against Bill Clinton. But what should we make of these renewed promises when one of Epstein's victims has recognized both Trump and the Clintons as co-conspirators and the head of the investigation was previously employed by a business partner of Epstein's? Are the investigations into Trump's old friend Clinton just a show and a diversionary tactic that could at the same time give Trump the opportunity to avoid having to publish important names from the Epstein files?

