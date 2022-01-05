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The Five Stages of Grief
This One God
This One God
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71 views • January 05, 2022
Our only child, Sarah Elizabeth, passed away on March 29th, 2021. My life will never be the same. I miss her every day and continue working through the stages of grief. Will it get better? Easier? I believe it will. The path of life for you is still waiting to hear your foot steps. Get up, and when you're ready to open that door again, your loved one will be cheering you on! God has and will continue to love you greatly! It's not his fault and it's not yours either!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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