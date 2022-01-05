© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Five Stages of Grief
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • January 05, 2022
Our only child, Sarah Elizabeth, passed away on March 29th, 2021. My life will never be the same. I miss her every day and continue working through the stages of grief. Will it get better? Easier? I believe it will. The path of life for you is still waiting to hear your foot steps. Get up, and when you're ready to open that door again, your loved one will be cheering you on! God has and will continue to love you greatly! It's not his fault and it's not yours either!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.