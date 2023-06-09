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There are victims worldwide who suffered from “One Belt One Road,” a CCP’s Evil plan of offering big loans and infrastructure plans to trap these countries. Miles Guo, the CCP enemy NO.1, got silenced by DOJ after exposing all these truths. Why? #freemilesguo