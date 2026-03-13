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Mitch Vexler Interview: AI Job Replacement, the AI Bubble, and Cascading Debt Collapse (Part 2)
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- Interview Introduction and AI Job Replacement (0:00)

- Challenges with AI and Data Integrity (4:45)

- AI's Economic Viability and Government Involvement (9:55)

- Social and Economic Implications of AI (11:43)

- Preparing for AI's Economic Impact (14:31)

- The Role of Government and International Cooperation (14:49)

- The Impact of AI on Local Economies (15:09)

- The Future of AI and Economic Stability (17:43)

- The Role of Property Taxes and Bond Fraud (18:01)

- The Importance of Financial Preparedness (30:11)


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