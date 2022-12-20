Create New Account
The Voice Of An Ordinary Mother At The Protest Site
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/604328

摘要：Among those protesting in front of the Long Island apartment of O'Melveny's lawyer Stuart M. Sarnoff, stands a mother in her sixties, Naomi, who has been following the Whistleblower Movement for five years. Even though she didn't get the support and understanding from her family members who live in fear of the CCP, Naomi, who showed tenacity, determination to destroy the CCP, and strong sense of responsibility as a mother, is willing to fight for her next generation, despite fatigue, rain, and cold. Naomi's simple words are touching!

