Evil Israeli glorified their war crimes against Palestinians by mocking their starvation & inviting them to cannibalism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli TikTok user Neti Flinker glorified Israeli war crimes against Palestinians by mocking their starvation and inviting them to cannibalism.
They bomb their food, blockade their aid, then make TikTok videos laughing at their hunger. This is what religion of supposed chosen people teaches them.