Courageous Canadian Military Veteran The Gov Has Poisoned US
102 views • 2 days ago

Powerful Interview & Live Stream January 1st 2026 with Christopher James

Mankind will perish in 2026 if this evil is not stopped with extreme prejudice people world wide must wake and take down all these people acting for corrupt service corporations masquerading at governments... they are NOT.

Mike Rude is a 28 year veteran with the Canadian Military and is exposing massive poisoning by Government against all people in military. In 2019 a multiple massive filing proving death and suicide by multiple pharma drugs forced on them before and during combat.


This is not isolated to just Canada... but also USA and other countries.


Share this communication worldwide it shows everyone the evil that is out in the light attacking everything that is good in this world and only a barrel of a gun is going to stop the vast criminal satanic enterprise feasting on mankind.


MasterPeace is the ONLY product with enormous power to clean up and restore our interstitial fluid to its original state. This has been proven like no other natural product removing all forever chemicals... especially graphene that mankind has been injected with via covid vaccinations.... and covid if you don't know by now WAS ALL A LIE over 230 FOI's from around the world proving it never existed.


Mankind now hangs in balance DO NOT SIT IDLE GET INVOLVED!


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/


God Speed and God Bless

