[Aug 19, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 11 (10.1K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]
Rob Skiba
In this extended-length episode of Quest4Truth, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba pick up where they left off in Revelation 2. Who are those who say they are Jews but are not? What is the synagogue of Satan? How does it relate to the modern state of Israel? Is the modern state of Israel a counterfeit or the real deal? Was 1948 the fulfillment of prophetic Scripture concerning the regathering of Israel into the land or not? Who really built Solomon's Temple and why do the Freemasons love it so much? Find out what Doug and Rob have to say about all of that in this latest episode of Quest4Truth.


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


For additional notes and videos to go along with this episode, visit our show page:

http://www.quest4truth.net/Archived-Shows/quest4truth-episode-11

