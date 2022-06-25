Miles Guo: Our ultimate goal is to unearth the trillions of dollars hidden by the CCP overseas, and return that money to the Chinese people

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6/24/2022 Miles Guo: The matter of Beijing International Trust is the starting point for us to discover many consortia and interest groups behind the scenes. Our ultimate goal is to unearth the trillions of dollars hidden by the CCP overseas, and return that money to the Chinese people