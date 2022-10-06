God's End Time Josephs

Shalom Pillars,

Joseph went through many tests to get to the position of authority and power over all of Egypt second only to Pharaoh himself. But did you know that it was the prophetic word he received through his dreams that were testing Joseph until his word came to pass? Psalm 105:19 says, Until the time that his word came to pass, The word of the LORD tested him.

Are you still waiting and believing for God to fulfill his word to you? If it has not come to pass it is because that very prophetic word you received from the Lord directly is still testing you. Be encouraged, it will come to pass. Finish the process. This teaching will encourage and strengthen you to continue believing until you take possession of the promises of God.

