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Pharmacist Opens The Giant Johnson And Johnson COVID Vax Insert And What She Reveals Will Shock You
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483 views • July 29, 2021
Watch as this pharmacist opens the MASSIVE insert found inside the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine and learns two important and shocking things. First, the insert is the size of a flag once opened, but more importantly, the entire insert is blank. No information on safety or what chemicals and medicines are found in the actual vax.
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