Man Claims To Have Built The Underground Bunker Used To Hide Children

Flashback
Meet Tommy, the man who claims he built the underground bunker used to hide trafficked children on Cemex property in Tucson, Arizona.
Lewis Meets The Rancher
https://www.brighteon.com/6530b356-eb16-46c5-a4e6-0ef29abf0558
Blueprints Left At The Cemex Child Rape Camp
https://www.brighteon.com/1791e92b-71bf-4835-a2ba-c546d01bb5ae
US Vets Find Underground Bunker Used To Traffic Children
https://www.brighteon.com/0ce73a4a-bbe2-480e-b855-7eaf86fef071
AOC Spreads Conspiracy Theories About Child Rescuers
https://www.brighteon.com/2e9afe0b-a5c5-43d8-a43d-e3ef469d99bc
Group of vets find child skull- pending approval
https://www.brighteon.com/dffecc2e-8ef1-4cdf-ba1b-8a05afa3d16a
