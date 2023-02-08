Create New Account
Man Claims To Have Built The Underground Bunker Used To Hide Children
162 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published Yesterday |

Flashback 

Meet Tommy, the man who claims he built the underground bunker used to hide trafficked children on Cemex property in Tucson, Arizona.

Lewis Meets The Rancher

https://www.brighteon.com/6530b356-eb16-46c5-a4e6-0ef29abf0558

Blueprints Left At The Cemex Child Rape Camp

https://www.brighteon.com/1791e92b-71bf-4835-a2ba-c546d01bb5ae

US Vets Find Underground Bunker Used To Traffic Children 

https://www.brighteon.com/0ce73a4a-bbe2-480e-b855-7eaf86fef071

AOC Spreads Conspiracy Theories About Child Rescuers

https://www.brighteon.com/2e9afe0b-a5c5-43d8-a43d-e3ef469d99bc

Group of vets find child skull- pending approval

https://www.brighteon.com/dffecc2e-8ef1-4cdf-ba1b-8a05afa3d16a


Keywords
arizonapima countycemex child rape campcemex child sex campman claims to have built the underground bunker used to hide childrentommy claims he built underground bunker

