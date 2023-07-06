Brighteon Broadcast News, July 6, 2023 - Ten money & banking trends that will either DESTROY your assets or PRESERVE your financial future

0:00 Intro

4:36 Ten money & banking trends

1:01:53 Interview with Jonathan Emord





- Why dollars keep losing value

- How hundreds of US banks are on the verge of insolvency

- Why governments and banks push more LIMITS on your ability to withdraw

- They are CLOSING the exits and off ramps to TRAP you in their failed system

- Surveillance and control over your money spending

- Government will CONFISCATE your money and give it to others

- CBDCs and the war on crypto

- Why gold, silver and crypto are the only forms of money where you have custody and control

- Fiat currency systems destroy economies because financial transactions are REVERSIBLE

- Deposit "hold" times slow down everything in the economy, reducing GDP

- Crypto deposits are permanent and fast - GDP can skyrocket with increased efficiency

- Full interview with Jonathan Emord, running for US Senate for Virginia





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/