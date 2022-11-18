Quo Vadis





Nov 18, 2022

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for November 16, 2022.





The peace of Jesus, be with you always.





I, your mother, am with you, I will not leave you even for a moment.





The children who follow me are less and less but I, Mary Mother of the church, will not leave you even for a moment.





You will have understood that the devil is raiding my weakest children but he knows well that these are the end times for him too.





Little children, draw ever closer to Jesus your indispensable Food. Without Him you would perish.





I am close to you but the majority, especially young people, distance themselves from Me and from Jesus.





They do not know that the devil rejoices and becomes their absolute master.





My children, you know very well that the times are coming to an end, your land will no longer give you the fruits you have had up to now, you will lack bread and everything you consider necessary, then perhaps some of your disobedient brothers will repent.





Jesus is ready to forgive, approach him who will again give you his divine help.





I pray for you and I support you, do not make my prayers poor in the eyes of God.





Help me my children, I count so much on you and on the prayers with which you intercede for all my children under diabolical temptation.





Take courage because your salvation is near, Jesus loves you, and he is still counting on you.





I bless you and support you in your difficulties.





Mary, your Mother.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiwNpip6O7A