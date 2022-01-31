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Video Shows Illegal Ballot Harvester In Gwinnett County On Oct 12, 2020! He Fans Out Ballots, Takes A Photo, & Places Them In The Dropbox... Harvesters Were Paid $10 Per Ballot & Had To Show Proof
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72 views • January 31, 2022
On Friday, VoterGA’s David Cross shared an example of True the Vote’s surveillance footage.
GEORGIA!🚨 Video appears to show illegal ballot harvester in Gwinnett County on Oct 12, 2020! He fans out ballots, takes a photo, & places them in the dropbox. It’s been reported that illegal ballot harvesters were paid $10 per ballot & had to show proof.
True the Vote has compiled lawyers evidence of organized ballot tracking in 6 states. In Georgia, they allege there were 242 traffickers who made 5,662 trips to ballot drop boxes between the early morning hours of 12AM and 5AM, potentially unloading hundreds of thousands of illegally harvested ballots over the course of several weeks.
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
GEORGIA!🚨 Video appears to show illegal ballot harvester in Gwinnett County on Oct 12, 2020! He fans out ballots, takes a photo, & places them in the dropbox. It’s been reported that illegal ballot harvesters were paid $10 per ballot & had to show proof.
True the Vote has compiled lawyers evidence of organized ballot tracking in 6 states. In Georgia, they allege there were 242 traffickers who made 5,662 trips to ballot drop boxes between the early morning hours of 12AM and 5AM, potentially unloading hundreds of thousands of illegally harvested ballots over the course of several weeks.
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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