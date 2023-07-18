Create New Account
A Message For All American Patriots To Consider And Then To Take Action To Save America
Please share this video message with others who care about the liberties and freedoms we are traditionally supposed to have according to the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence and our Bill Of Rights. This video has video clips from the movie "The Patriot" used as a teaching point. Those who truly love freedom and their liberties need to step up and take action to help defend the traditional American way of life which is about being free to live your life according to the laws of God and the U.S. Constitution and the Bill Of Rights and Independence from tyranny and oppression from overreaching government and globalist elites also known as the new world order which intend to destroy America and our way of life.

trumpcalifornialibertypatriotsfreedomswarusanewbidenunited statesjusticevoteelectionscrimestyrannyamericanindependencevoting5th generationfightstand your groundtyrantsdictatorslibertiesrestoring

