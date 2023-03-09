https://gettr.com/post/p2awyezcaed
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Leigh Wambsganss, Chief Communication Officer at Patriot Mobile: CCP bought 5 million acres of land in Texas state. Those foreign interests don't love our freedom, and don't love our democratic republic. The Chinese Communist Party is behind a lot of indoctrination in our public schools that teach young people to hate America.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 丽·瓦姆斯甘斯, 爱国者手机首席通讯官：中共在德克萨斯州买了500万英亩的土地。这些外国利益集团不爱我们的自由，也不爱我们的民主共和制度。中国共产党在我们的公立学校中进行了大量的洗脑灌输，教导年轻人仇恨美国。
