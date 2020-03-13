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Dr. Kondrot's HealthyVision.us Special live Event Dr. Robert Rowen discusses treating the Coronavirus
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17 views • March 13, 2020
Dr. Robert Rowen a leading medical doctor with authority in treating deadly viruses will present information on treating the coronavirus. Dr. Rowen’s work led to the successful treatment of 5 of 5 cases of Ebola virus disease. This method can be performed in the office for those infected with coronaviurs. He discusses home ozone methods that may enhance your immunity. Please don't miss this live event with the opportunity to ask questions.
www.HealthyVision.us
www.HealthyVision.us
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