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Revelation Redpill EP 121 | Ezekiel 38 Gog & Magog: Future Prophesy or Already Fulfilled?
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Very few Old Testament Prophesies excite the imagination of a Future end times battle of the ages more than the passage in Ezekiel 38 that talks about Gog and Magog. Dispensationalists will eagerly give you their best guess on which current nations are represented in this prophetic message. But what if the prophecy has been fulfilled already? Get out your ancient battle gear, and let's find out! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-121/

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Keywords
tribulationkingdomend timeslast daysapocalypserevelationpost-tribpre-tribmatthew 24gog and magogeschatologyscofieldpreterismdarbysecret rapturekingdom nowrevelation red pillare we in the tribulationpost-millennialdl moody
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