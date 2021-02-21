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Electromagnetic & Frequency Weapons Are Being Used In America
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511 views • February 21, 2021
Lots going on across this earth and nobody is being arrested but US Citizens, Veterans, Preppers, and people who stand for the Constitution- Whose in Jail?? Which Hundreds of Politicians and others of Public Office and Corrupted Service? Just when is anything supposed to show indications of a change for the better of humanity-
Looks like to me it's just a 'stall' so they can get more 5G Towers built for their assault on the people of the North American Continent-
Looks like to me it's just a 'stall' so they can get more 5G Towers built for their assault on the people of the North American Continent-
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