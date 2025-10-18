BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHRONIC PAIN CURED: Why Your Doctor Is WRONG About "Pain Management" 🎙️ with Dr. Hany Demian
48 views • 23 hours ago

The predicament of pain demands radical thinking. Here, I interview a doctor who has made it his life's work to liberate the suffering from pain. Dr. Hany Demian is a regenerative medicine pioneer, CEO of BioSpine, and a former trauma doctor, whose work is transforming how we understand recovery. He's a hardcore Biohacker himself, and he's actually going to take some of your questions about pain at the end of this podcast.


2:42 Pain management

4:17 Would we be spiritually poorer without pain?

5:34 Story: The bloody day that changed him

9:22 From trauma to healing

11:10 Minimally invasive surgery

13:02 What is regenerative medicine?

15:06 Regenerative peptides: BPC-157, TB-500, GHK-Cu

20:51 DO NOT TRUST peptides sold online

26:01 Anti-aging and longevity

33:30 Precision healing with genomics

34:58 Biohacking sugar indulgence

39:09 The role of AI in healing?

45:33 Persuading the suffering and stubborn

51:37 The psychosomatic emotion-pain connection

54:46 Making healing economically accessible

57:18 Pain prevention

1:04:43 Audience questions

1:09:50 Is "faith healing" BS?

1:13:47 The fringe: healing nanobots?

1:15:53 Healing the Opioid Crisis?


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1685-dr-hany-demian

About the BioSpine Institute 🏥 in Florida

https://www.biospine.com

Connect 🔗 with Dr. Demian

https://drdemian.com

https://x.com/DrHanyDemian

https://www.instagram.com/drhanydemian


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

healthinterviewchronic painlongevitypainbiohackinganti-agingpain preventionregenerative medicinepeptideslimitless mindsetgenomicsminimally invasive surgeryhany demianbiospine
