CHRONIC PAIN CURED: Why Your Doctor Is WRONG About "Pain Management" 🎙️ with Dr. Hany Demian

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The predicament of pain demands radical thinking. Here, I interview a doctor who has made it his life's work to liberate the suffering from pain. Dr. Hany Demian is a regenerative medicine pioneer, CEO of BioSpine, and a former trauma doctor, whose work is transforming how we understand recovery. He's a hardcore Biohacker himself, and he's actually going to take some of your questions about pain at the end of this podcast.
2:42 Pain management
4:17 Would we be spiritually poorer without pain?
5:34 Story: The bloody day that changed him
9:22 From trauma to healing
11:10 Minimally invasive surgery
13:02 What is regenerative medicine?
15:06 Regenerative peptides: BPC-157, TB-500, GHK-Cu
20:51 DO NOT TRUST peptides sold online
26:01 Anti-aging and longevity
33:30 Precision healing with genomics
34:58 Biohacking sugar indulgence
39:09 The role of AI in healing?
45:33 Persuading the suffering and stubborn
51:37 The psychosomatic emotion-pain connection
54:46 Making healing economically accessible
57:18 Pain prevention
1:04:43 Audience questions
1:09:50 Is "faith healing" BS?
1:13:47 The fringe: healing nanobots?
1:15:53 Healing the Opioid Crisis?
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1685-dr-hany-demian
About the BioSpine Institute 🏥 in Florida
Connect 🔗 with Dr. Demian
https://www.instagram.com/drhanydemian
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter
Support My Work
Limitless Mindset Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.