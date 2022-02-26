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Wolfs Lair: Ukraine - The Lost Girl [26.02.2022]
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120 views • February 28, 2022
Note: What happens in Ukraine right now for ordinary people? Watch this and you get the answer.
ATTENTION - HELP! Can some here speak Ukraine? then plz translate what the freedom fighters and the girl say at the end.
Great work from Wolfs, a must share to the World so people can 'see' whats going on.
I could not download this video 'normal' so I had to do it the 'hard' way.
Source:
Wolfs Lair - 77 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BPePiVh2Xizz/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wolfs_lair_radio/
--
'Now I am Become Death, The Destroyer of Worlds' [25.02.2022]
My God, What Have We Done?
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
16,874 viewsFeb 25, 2022
End Times Productions
508K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wl-tlBkIWb4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
ATTENTION - HELP! Can some here speak Ukraine? then plz translate what the freedom fighters and the girl say at the end.
Great work from Wolfs, a must share to the World so people can 'see' whats going on.
I could not download this video 'normal' so I had to do it the 'hard' way.
Source:
Wolfs Lair - 77 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BPePiVh2Xizz/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wolfs_lair_radio/
--
'Now I am Become Death, The Destroyer of Worlds' [25.02.2022]
My God, What Have We Done?
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
16,874 viewsFeb 25, 2022
End Times Productions
508K subscribers
https://youtu.be/wl-tlBkIWb4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
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