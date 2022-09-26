Create New Account
YES, DEAD PEOPLE DID VOTE IN THE ELECTION
Tucker Carlson: Yes, dead people voted in this election and Democrats helped make it happen...

What we're about to tell you is accurate. It's not a theory. It happened, and we can prove it. Other news organizations could prove it, too. They've simply chosen not to. The position of corporate media across the country this week has been very simple: There was no voter fraud. They say it again and again, but what exactly are they talking about? They won't tell you. So we're going to tell you right now.

All credits to FOX NEWS for this video

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-2020-presidential-election-voter-fraud-dead-voters








The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
