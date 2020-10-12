Strange Events Happening Across Our Planet (1004)

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*** Today's Story Links ***
COST OF EUROPEAN STRAWBERRIES TO HIT RECORD-HIGHS DUE TO DAMAGING MAY FROSTS https://electroverse.net/cost-of-euro...
'Extraordinary' lightning megaflashes in Brazil and Argentina set new distance and duration records https://watchers.news/2020/06/26/extr...
Once-in-50-years' rainfall event hits Nagasaki, Japan https://watchers.news/2020/06/25/once...
Deadly flash floods hit Romania after the worst drought in 100 years and heaviest floods in 200 years https://watchers.news/2020/06/24/dead...
South America becomes the third continent after Africa and Asia to succumb to locust plagues https://www.thebigwobble.org/2020/06/...
Rail Traffic Still Down https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/rai...
Locust Map Argentina https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EbbI7_TWs...
Locusts in Argentina - mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/astonishing-huge-swarm-locusts-sweeps-22220756
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