Servants of Christ





June 20, 2023





The Apparition of Our Lady of Siluva is one of the many apparitions that may not be widely known across the world, though the apparition had been authenticated by a Papal Decree issued by Pope Pius the 6th on the 17th of August, 1775, and has the approval of all the bishops in the Diocese of Siluva “of the devotion on the part of the faithful to Our Lady of Siluva.”





Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.c...





Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl





#ourlady #virginmary #apparition





The Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to a Protestant and said this! Apparition that cured a Blind man





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BoJT-h6HNU