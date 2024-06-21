New Coverstone Dream 06/21/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares a brand new Dream form Pastor Dana Coverstone called: “When Congress Tanks the Nation”.
00:00 - Intro
03:03 - When Congress Tanks the Nation
04:58 - Shane Warren & Chris Reed Prophecies
07:36 - Dream Continues
18:06 - Ready or Not
21:23 - Is your Water Poisoned
22:09 - Precision Prayers
31:58 - Our Sponsors
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: