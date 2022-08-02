Man in America - LEAKED China's Plan to Attack USA by November - Reason for Shanghai Lockdown a Jeff Nyquist Interview - 8-01-2022

Leaked audio from a meeting of China’s war generals reveals detailed plans for a land invasion of the United States sometime by the end of the year. What indicators do we see that the CCP is preparing for war? Are war machines and a wartime economy already being prepped for a last-ditch attack before they crumble? This is going to be a VERY important interview that you won't want to miss.

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