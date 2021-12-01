© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At CPAC In 2015, Trump Randomly Brought Up Epstein Island When Asked About Bill Clinton, Saying He’s “Got A Lot Of Problems Coming Up With The Famous Island With Jeffrey Epstein” “Ask Prince Andrew”
Follow
0
Share
Report
253 views • December 01, 2021
At CPAC in 2015, Trump randomly brought up Epstein Island when asked about Bill Clinton, saying he’s “got a lot of problems coming up in my opinion with the famous island with Jeffrey Epstein”.
He then went on to essentially say that Prince Andrew had visited the island and also suggested that Bill’s Epstein ties could be a political problem for Hillary.
If Trump were involved in this pedophile ring, do you really think he’d be randomly bringing up Epstein Island YEARS before Epstein was even in the news? Think logically.
#PresidentTrump #EpsteinIsland #ChildTrafficking #HumanTrafficking #GhislaineMaxwell
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
He then went on to essentially say that Prince Andrew had visited the island and also suggested that Bill’s Epstein ties could be a political problem for Hillary.
If Trump were involved in this pedophile ring, do you really think he’d be randomly bringing up Epstein Island YEARS before Epstein was even in the news? Think logically.
#PresidentTrump #EpsteinIsland #ChildTrafficking #HumanTrafficking #GhislaineMaxwell
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.