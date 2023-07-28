X22 REPORT Ep 3125b - August Is Traditionally A Hot Month, Old Guard Removal, We Are Operational

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3125b - July 27, 2023

August Is Traditionally A Really Hot Month, Old Guard Removal, We Are Operational

The [DS] is has lost all control. The patriots are now allowing the people to walk through the darkness and they are being educated on classified docs, J6,election fraud and much more. This will boomerang on the [DS] later. Trump and the patriots are removing the old guard, the operation continues and the [DS] will use the fake climate warming to push riots, the patriots are prepared with countermeasures.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

🍃 Support weight loss with a solution derived from Mother Earth: 🍃

----> http://www.trimwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get UP To 51% OFF!!!