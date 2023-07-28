Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep 3125b - August Is Traditionally A Hot Month, Old Guard Removal, We Are Operational
channel image
GalacticStorm
2068 Subscribers
Shop now
112 views
Published 19 hours ago

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3125b - July 27, 2023

August Is Traditionally A Really Hot Month, Old Guard Removal, We Are Operational

The [DS] is has lost all control. The patriots are now allowing the people to walk through the darkness and they are being educated on classified docs, J6,election fraud and much more. This will boomerang on the [DS] later. Trump and the patriots are removing the old guard, the operation continues and the [DS] will use the fake climate warming to push riots, the patriots are prepared with countermeasures.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

🍃 Support weight loss with a solution derived from Mother Earth: 🍃
----> http://www.trimwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get UP To 51% OFF!!!

Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket