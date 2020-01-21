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Crazy Nuclear News ! Fukushima Cows Fed USA & Canada Grass lol , Pickering’s Nuclear Plant Etc Etc
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18 views • January 21, 2020
Dana Durnford
23.9K subscribers
A amazing show for everyone today , break out your pitchforks and torches your going to need them . The nuclear industry is now saturated with monsters demons and goblins and they have zero conscience and zero checks and balances . Hating Nuclear back is Patriotic !
Nutty Nuclear Industry - Fukushima Claims cows must be fed grass imported from the United States and Canada, mixed with local Fukushima grass is a terrifying deception that shows how dangerous the nuclear industry really is . https://english.kyodonews.net/news/20...
Ontario should denuclearize its power generation https://bit.ly/2NHDjR0 Warped Freak Ian Fairlie a known liar for the nuclear monsters should retire and shut his pie hole
Insane 2020 Olympics : Tokyo torch relay to add Futaba a abondoned town 2 mies from Fukushima ongoing nuclear meltdowns https://bit.ly/38hajY3
Olivier Peyon plunges Karin Viard into the heart of a Tokyo Shaking by Fabien Lemercier
produced by Les Films du Lendemain and sold worldwide by Le Pacte https://bit.ly/38f7ln0
EDF builds dyke at Gravelines plant amid flood risk https://bit.ly/2R0cmdd
Yvelines: this is where we monitor the radioactivity of all of France https://bit.ly/30ooTKp
The Ocean Is Warming at a Rate of 5 Atom Bombs Per Second, Scientists Warn by KRISTIN HOUSER
https://bit.ly/2Nt02jI
If you want to save the climate, you have to rely on nuclear power! by meathead Jan Jakob Langer
Japan unable to find a way to safely dispose nuclear fuel rods https://bit.ly/2FYe7Bq
Documenting the invisible effects of a nuclear disaster written by Nuke Pukes for shethead Marigold Warner pumping Human Trash Giles Price’s book Restricted Residence by publishers Loose Joints , a series of thermal images shot in Namie and Iitate https://bit.ly/30CIze1
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz it is important for Austria not to support nuclear energy,"
https://bit.ly/2NxEIte
Nuclear power is in terminal decline worldwide and will never make a serious contribution to tackling climate change, a group of energy experts argues https://bit.ly/2u863ew
Pickering’s false alarm has raised false fears about nuclear power. The fallout from global warming is the bigger threat By nuke tard Martin Regg Cohn https://bit.ly/2FVDILd
The U.S. government’s only underground nuclear waste repository WIPP CARLSBAD, N.M has taken in its first large shipment in six years https://bit.ly/2uUBSYJ
Four coolant leaks found in Fukushima nuke plant 'ice wall' pipes https://bit.ly/2Tyj77R
Some Areas in Fukushima to Be Removed from Evacuation Zone in March https://bit.ly/3aiYv9u
Japan high court orders Shikoku Electric to halt Ehime nuclear reactor https://bit.ly/2uZYJSQ
Daily on Energy: USA Buttigieg rules out new nuclear by Josh Siegel & Abby Smith https://washex.am/2szLLKB
Contractors behind failed nuclear fuel factory at the Savannah River Site are accused of misusing federal funding intended to help workers relocate to South Carolina and Georgia https://bit.ly/374fDhp
Colorado uranium producer lays off third of Utah workforce https://bit.ly/2NBG5XT
Police defend including environmental groups in counter-terror documents https://bit.ly/3aerN9c
Pickering’s nuclear plant must be shut down now in favor of greener energy alternatives
French Polynesia's pro-independence leader Oscar Temaru says smoke from Australia's bushfires is concrete evidence fallout from nuclear tests radiated and contaminated islands such as Tahiti.
https://bit.ly/2NFMUri
A radioactive legacy haunts this Navajo village, fears a fractured future https://wapo.st/2ubWJGM
As usual dishonest and unprincipled Scumbags at Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has already rubber stamped BWXT's plans to start processing uranium dioxide pellets proximity of homes and two elementary schools is disgusting and replusive ands shows the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission is evil . https://bit.ly/3aoa3bD
‘They may not tell you the whole truth’: Fears of another Chernobyl as Russian-built atomic power station set to open in Belarus By creep Oliver Carroll https://bit.ly/2NJeV18
31-year-old Mareena Snowden, first black woman to earn Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from maniac at the mass murdering Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) https://bit.ly/2v0u1ZG
Renewed call on France to clean up the former French nuclear weapons test site at Moruroa
https://bit.ly/3aqHyKe
In 2018, the pro-independence opposition announced that it had taken all living French presidents to the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity over the weapons testing.
Hibakusha – The True Apostles of World Peace https://bit.ly/3aqIZbA
Your donation will help us sustain this most resource-intensive form of journalism, ensuring that the most complex and important stories still get told.
paypal https://www.paypal.me/danadurnford
or use credit card at my site
23.9K subscribers
A amazing show for everyone today , break out your pitchforks and torches your going to need them . The nuclear industry is now saturated with monsters demons and goblins and they have zero conscience and zero checks and balances . Hating Nuclear back is Patriotic !
Nutty Nuclear Industry - Fukushima Claims cows must be fed grass imported from the United States and Canada, mixed with local Fukushima grass is a terrifying deception that shows how dangerous the nuclear industry really is . https://english.kyodonews.net/news/20...
Ontario should denuclearize its power generation https://bit.ly/2NHDjR0 Warped Freak Ian Fairlie a known liar for the nuclear monsters should retire and shut his pie hole
Insane 2020 Olympics : Tokyo torch relay to add Futaba a abondoned town 2 mies from Fukushima ongoing nuclear meltdowns https://bit.ly/38hajY3
Olivier Peyon plunges Karin Viard into the heart of a Tokyo Shaking by Fabien Lemercier
produced by Les Films du Lendemain and sold worldwide by Le Pacte https://bit.ly/38f7ln0
EDF builds dyke at Gravelines plant amid flood risk https://bit.ly/2R0cmdd
Yvelines: this is where we monitor the radioactivity of all of France https://bit.ly/30ooTKp
The Ocean Is Warming at a Rate of 5 Atom Bombs Per Second, Scientists Warn by KRISTIN HOUSER
https://bit.ly/2Nt02jI
If you want to save the climate, you have to rely on nuclear power! by meathead Jan Jakob Langer
Japan unable to find a way to safely dispose nuclear fuel rods https://bit.ly/2FYe7Bq
Documenting the invisible effects of a nuclear disaster written by Nuke Pukes for shethead Marigold Warner pumping Human Trash Giles Price’s book Restricted Residence by publishers Loose Joints , a series of thermal images shot in Namie and Iitate https://bit.ly/30CIze1
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz it is important for Austria not to support nuclear energy,"
https://bit.ly/2NxEIte
Nuclear power is in terminal decline worldwide and will never make a serious contribution to tackling climate change, a group of energy experts argues https://bit.ly/2u863ew
Pickering’s false alarm has raised false fears about nuclear power. The fallout from global warming is the bigger threat By nuke tard Martin Regg Cohn https://bit.ly/2FVDILd
The U.S. government’s only underground nuclear waste repository WIPP CARLSBAD, N.M has taken in its first large shipment in six years https://bit.ly/2uUBSYJ
Four coolant leaks found in Fukushima nuke plant 'ice wall' pipes https://bit.ly/2Tyj77R
Some Areas in Fukushima to Be Removed from Evacuation Zone in March https://bit.ly/3aiYv9u
Japan high court orders Shikoku Electric to halt Ehime nuclear reactor https://bit.ly/2uZYJSQ
Daily on Energy: USA Buttigieg rules out new nuclear by Josh Siegel & Abby Smith https://washex.am/2szLLKB
Contractors behind failed nuclear fuel factory at the Savannah River Site are accused of misusing federal funding intended to help workers relocate to South Carolina and Georgia https://bit.ly/374fDhp
Colorado uranium producer lays off third of Utah workforce https://bit.ly/2NBG5XT
Police defend including environmental groups in counter-terror documents https://bit.ly/3aerN9c
Pickering’s nuclear plant must be shut down now in favor of greener energy alternatives
French Polynesia's pro-independence leader Oscar Temaru says smoke from Australia's bushfires is concrete evidence fallout from nuclear tests radiated and contaminated islands such as Tahiti.
https://bit.ly/2NFMUri
A radioactive legacy haunts this Navajo village, fears a fractured future https://wapo.st/2ubWJGM
As usual dishonest and unprincipled Scumbags at Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has already rubber stamped BWXT's plans to start processing uranium dioxide pellets proximity of homes and two elementary schools is disgusting and replusive ands shows the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission is evil . https://bit.ly/3aoa3bD
‘They may not tell you the whole truth’: Fears of another Chernobyl as Russian-built atomic power station set to open in Belarus By creep Oliver Carroll https://bit.ly/2NJeV18
31-year-old Mareena Snowden, first black woman to earn Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from maniac at the mass murdering Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) https://bit.ly/2v0u1ZG
Renewed call on France to clean up the former French nuclear weapons test site at Moruroa
https://bit.ly/3aqHyKe
In 2018, the pro-independence opposition announced that it had taken all living French presidents to the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity over the weapons testing.
Hibakusha – The True Apostles of World Peace https://bit.ly/3aqIZbA
Your donation will help us sustain this most resource-intensive form of journalism, ensuring that the most complex and important stories still get told.
paypal https://www.paypal.me/danadurnford
or use credit card at my site
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