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NEW YORKERS UNITE AGAINST VACCINE MANDATES
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660 views • September 17, 2021
NEW YORKERS UNITE AGAINST VACCINE MANDATES
Just days after the 20th anniversary of 9/11, teachers and union workers throughout the state came together in NYC in a “walk out” to demand freedom of choice against mandatory #Covid19 vaccines.
#TeachersForChoice #NYC #TeachersUnion #VaccineMandates #Walkout #DelBigtree #TheHighwire #HW233
POSTED: September 17, 2021
Just days after the 20th anniversary of 9/11, teachers and union workers throughout the state came together in NYC in a “walk out” to demand freedom of choice against mandatory #Covid19 vaccines.
#TeachersForChoice #NYC #TeachersUnion #VaccineMandates #Walkout #DelBigtree #TheHighwire #HW233
POSTED: September 17, 2021
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