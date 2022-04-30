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Fosters Brewing Blue Label Lager aka The Oil Can 4.25/5
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
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10 views • April 30, 2022
Fast as you by Dwight Yoakum turned out to be most apropos for this easy drinking super fast lager.
ABV is 5 with the IBUs being sub 10 and the SRM is a by my eye 3.
Nice lager nose, clean and a little grassy. Initial hit is fast and dry centering on the soft palate she's light and clean. Flavor profile is split between the tongue and soft palate and she is a fast/superfast brew. On the back end she dries up and finishes arid clean.
Thanks for coming by and giving me a bit of your time.
Big 2 folks!
Skal
E.
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