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Clintstone's World-What did they give Pence? || WE ARE WITNESSING HISTORY || 1984 is HERE-04January2021
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63 views • January 15, 2021
Clintstone's World
This is what YouTube has done to free speech. The question is what did they give Pence and why? Some ideas:
1) A challenge coin is a specially designed coin. It's given to someone to confirm membership in an organization or group. A challenge coin can also honor a person for a special achievement.
2) It’s Pelosi’s AA coin!
3) Looks kinda like a masonic gold coin. I swear I see a compass symbol of face before he flips it in his hand
This is what YouTube has done to free speech. The question is what did they give Pence and why? Some ideas:
1) A challenge coin is a specially designed coin. It's given to someone to confirm membership in an organization or group. A challenge coin can also honor a person for a special achievement.
2) It’s Pelosi’s AA coin!
3) Looks kinda like a masonic gold coin. I swear I see a compass symbol of face before he flips it in his hand
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