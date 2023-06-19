BREAKING: Secretary of State Anthony Blinken gives China the green light to invade Taiwan during his visit to Beijing, China.
"We do not support Taiwan independence."
What a pivot from Biden’s previous comments from just months ago. What happened?
"Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack,” Biden said after being asked if he would defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1670798090054381573
