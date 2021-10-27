♩ ♫ Big Pharma ♪ ♬ | Conspiracy Music Guru

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If big pharma made a song, I think it would sound something like this!
This video can not be monetized so please share far and wide, download it, upload it to social media, please do what you can to help spread the message and support. Thank you 🙏
Song available to download from these digital stores:
iTunes, Apple Music, YouTube, Art Tracks, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Play, Deezer, Groove, iHeartRadio, Napster, Simfy Africa, MediaNet, VerveLife, Tidal, Gracenote, Shazam, 7Digital, Juke, Slacker, KKBox, Akazoo, Anghami, Spinlet, Neurotic Media, Yandex, Target Music, ClaroMusica, Zvooq, Saavn, NMusic, 8tracks, Q.Sic, Musicload, Kuack, Pandora, Boomplay Music
Support:
Cool truther merch here: guru-merch.creator-spring.com
https://www.patreon.com/conspiracy_music_guru
https://paypal.me/musicaproductions
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbTx1_b6pVQ
Conspiracy Music Guru