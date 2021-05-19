NON-COMPLIANCE AT TRAVEL CHECKPOINTS - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41343
For the better part of a century, the image of a uniformed policeman stopping citizens on the street with the words "May I see your papers, please?" has been shorthand for a tyrannical police state. But here we are in COVID-1984 where this is happening on a daily basis in many places around the globe. This week on #SolutionsWatch, James talks to Dan Dicks of PressForTruth.ca about his own experience at such a travel checkpoint in Canada, and what it shows us about how non-compliance can work.