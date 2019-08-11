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How do you know whether the grass is greener on the other side?
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3 views • August 11, 2019
Success isn't measured by what you do every day.
Success is measured by whether you have the choice to determine what you do every day.
Success isn't measured by whether the grass is greener on the other side.
Success is determined by whether you have the power to test it and find out.
🤔
When the student is ready, the mentor will appear: https://onedollarmentor.FUELGOODTRIBE.com
Success is measured by whether you have the choice to determine what you do every day.
Success isn't measured by whether the grass is greener on the other side.
Success is determined by whether you have the power to test it and find out.
🤔
When the student is ready, the mentor will appear: https://onedollarmentor.FUELGOODTRIBE.com
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