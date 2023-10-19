Israel Forensic Team Say Victims Were Abused, Burnt | News9

Posted 15October2023:

Military Forensic Teams in Israel Have Examined the Bodies of Victims of Last Week's Hamas Attack on Communities Around the Gaza Strip and Found Multiple Signs of Torture, Rape and Other Atrocities, Officers Said on Saturday (October 14). Around 1,300 Bodies Have Been Brought to an Army Base in Ramla in Central Israel Where Forensic Checks to Determine the Identity of the Dead and the Circumstances of Their Death Are Carried Out by Specialist Teams. Members of the Forensic Team Said Many Bodies Showed Signs of Torture as Well as Rape, but Personnel Overseeing the Identification Process Didn't Present Any Forensic Evidence in the Form of Pictures or Medical Records.



