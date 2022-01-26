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Mark Christopher – Your Cellphone will mark the end of Central Governments, Banks
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139 views • January 26, 2022
Mark Kishon Christopher explains how the new coming blockchain-based cell phones will be your most important and useful tool as you as an individual banker when interacting financially with businesses, public services, organisations and individuals in the future.
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