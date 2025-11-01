Ep. 177 Part 1 "How Smart CEOs Are Winning in the Digital Era" - Steve Druckman

Leadership is changing — and the old rules no longer apply.





In this powerful episode, Steve Druckman, CEO of Vision Path and former exec at 1-800-Flowers and American Express, shares the new mindset and tools every leader needs to succeed in 2025 and beyond.





Discover how to lead with empathy, embrace innovation, and use AI and data to drive real growth.





🔹 In this episode:

• The future of leadership and marketing

• How to balance creativity with analytics

• Why empathy and adaptability are the new competitive edge

• Lessons from 20+ years leading global brands





