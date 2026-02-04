Christopher Shade, PhD: Dumping a whole bunch of stuff right under the skin, where there's a huge amount of immune activity that's looking for stuff breaking through the skin cuts and infections and stuff, and you dump that stuff in there, and a lot of people get reactive to it. And the more you do it, the more reactive you get. And so now we're moving into this sublingual nano liposomal delivery.

We'll wrap these peptides in little bubbles of phosphatidylcholine, sameway we do glutathione, vitamin C. And all the other stuff. Take it sublingual, take it into oral and it goes through the mucous membranes in the capillaries. Whatever you swallow goes in. Some of it's not capsulated it just goes through to the GI. But for KP and BPC that's good.

But a whole bunch of it goes systemically. And we've been having phenomenal results with that. We split the peptide world into these ones clearly are supplements. These are natural compounds, and they go down with time. Some of them are glandular extracts. We're doing those as supplements.

