RT
Feb 5, 2024
Journalist and premier bow-tie wearer Tucker Carlson has been spotted out and about in Moscow. Photos and video shared online show Tucker in a Moscow restaurant, and attending a performance of ‘Spartacus’ at the Bolshoi Theater.
The visit has prompted speculation that Carlson plans to interview President Putin, a claim which has not yet been confirmed. Last year, Carlson claimed that the US government had stepped in to prevent him from interviewing the Russian leader, lamenting that fellow journalists failed to support him on the matter. At the time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn’t rule out the possibility of a Carlson-Putin interview, although he said any interview with an American journalist would likely be postponed until US viewers were no longer ‘seriously stupefied by Russia-hating propaganda.’
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4bi1e8-tucker-carlson-spotted-in-moscow.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.