RT





Feb 5, 2024





Journalist and premier bow-tie wearer Tucker Carlson has been spotted out and about in Moscow. Photos and video shared online show Tucker in a Moscow restaurant, and attending a performance of ‘Spartacus’ at the Bolshoi Theater.





The visit has prompted speculation that Carlson plans to interview President Putin, a claim which has not yet been confirmed. Last year, Carlson claimed that the US government had stepped in to prevent him from interviewing the Russian leader, lamenting that fellow journalists failed to support him on the matter. At the time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn’t rule out the possibility of a Carlson-Putin interview, although he said any interview with an American journalist would likely be postponed until US viewers were no longer ‘seriously stupefied by Russia-hating propaganda.’





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4bi1e8-tucker-carlson-spotted-in-moscow.html