The Unseen Coup: 45 Points to Tyranny | Special Report With Sheila Holm
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
100 followers
184 views • 2 days ago

In this explosive premiere episode of Special Report with Sheila Holm, host John Michael Chambers sits down with prolific author, theologian, and deep researcher Sheila Holm to dissect the hidden foundations of America’s systemic collapse.


Through meticulous research spanning decades, Holms reveals the “45 points” of national subversion—uncovering how undocumented foreign operatives, fraudulent presidents, and unconstitutional agencies have systematically dismantled the republic from within.


Key Revelations Include:


Why George H.W. Bush, J. Edgar Hoover, and multiple U.S. presidents were never constitutionally eligible to hold office


The CIA’s role in child trafficking, Satanic cults, and the assassination of JFK


How the 1871 corporate coup turned America into a “business” rather than a constitutional republic


The truth behind the Federal Reserve, the IRS, and Social Security—systems never intended for the American people


The ongoing shift from corrupt civil courts to military tribunals for crimes of treason, sedition, and election interference


Holms also unpacks the spiritual and historical warfare being waged behind current events—from Tina Peters and J6 political prisoners to the impending debt jubilee and the dawning of a true Golden Age by July 2026.


This is not a conspiracy theory. It is documented history—and the restoration has already begun.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


Keywords
federal reservespecial reportsatanic cultsjfk assassinationmilitary tribunalsjohn michael chambersdebt jubileesheila holmtina petersirs fraudj6 prisoners45 points of subversionunconstitutional presidentscia child trafficking1871 corporate coupgolden age 2026
