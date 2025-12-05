The Unseen Coup: 45 Points to Tyranny | Special Report With Sheila Holm

In this explosive premiere episode of Special Report with Sheila Holm, host John Michael Chambers sits down with prolific author, theologian, and deep researcher Sheila Holm to dissect the hidden foundations of America’s systemic collapse.





Through meticulous research spanning decades, Holms reveals the “45 points” of national subversion—uncovering how undocumented foreign operatives, fraudulent presidents, and unconstitutional agencies have systematically dismantled the republic from within.





Key Revelations Include:





Why George H.W. Bush, J. Edgar Hoover, and multiple U.S. presidents were never constitutionally eligible to hold office





The CIA’s role in child trafficking, Satanic cults, and the assassination of JFK





How the 1871 corporate coup turned America into a “business” rather than a constitutional republic





The truth behind the Federal Reserve, the IRS, and Social Security—systems never intended for the American people





The ongoing shift from corrupt civil courts to military tribunals for crimes of treason, sedition, and election interference





Holms also unpacks the spiritual and historical warfare being waged behind current events—from Tina Peters and J6 political prisoners to the impending debt jubilee and the dawning of a true Golden Age by July 2026.





This is not a conspiracy theory. It is documented history—and the restoration has already begun.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.