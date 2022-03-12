© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Queer Theory OUT in FL K-3
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • March 12, 2022
March 11, 2022 - We first reported on Drag Queen Story Hour for pre-schoolers several years ago. It seemed like some sick joke that any parent would expose their child to such debauchery. This week, we had evidence that the decay is even deeper, as liberals, progressives, and even the CEO of Disney are losing their collective minds over Florida's new Parental Rights in Education Act, which prohibits the sexual grooming of children PreK-3rd grade in public schools.
Find out how to spot this evil and keep it out of your community!
For praying citizen newsletter, subscribe here: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Or view at prayingcitizen.com
Find out how to spot this evil and keep it out of your community!
For praying citizen newsletter, subscribe here: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Or view at prayingcitizen.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.