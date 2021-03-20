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Alexandra Henrion-Caude : "On est dans une ère où on nous humilie !"
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21 views • March 20, 2021
20 mars 2021 : https://infovf.com/video/alexandra-henrion-caude-est-dans-une-ere-nous-humilie--8276.html
Shining Traduction : https://infovf.com/toutes-les-videos-Shining-Traduction--12.html
Intervention publique de la généticienne Alexandra Henrion-Caude lors de la manifestation mondiale pour la liberté et la démocratie à Paris ce samedi 20 mars 2021.
La première partie de la vidéo vient de la chaîne "vécu" : https://www.youtube.com/c/V%C3%A9cumedia/featured
La seconde partie de la vidéo vient de la chaîne de l'association "Réaction 19" de Me Carlos Brusa : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-dYe6g1r-KaLxM880GEYxg/featured
Liens TELEGRAM - Shining Traduction :
1/ Pour suivre mon travail (https://t.me/joinchat/GxXzRVehvOKyvJF_)
2/ Pour échanger avec la communauté (https://t.me/joinchat/IuQKr0zWgUwpBHOX)
Planetes360 : https://planetes360.fr/
Telegram de Planetes360 : https://t.me/planetes360
InfoVF : https://infovf.com/
Shining Traduction : https://infovf.com/toutes-les-videos-Shining-Traduction--12.html
Intervention publique de la généticienne Alexandra Henrion-Caude lors de la manifestation mondiale pour la liberté et la démocratie à Paris ce samedi 20 mars 2021.
La première partie de la vidéo vient de la chaîne "vécu" : https://www.youtube.com/c/V%C3%A9cumedia/featured
La seconde partie de la vidéo vient de la chaîne de l'association "Réaction 19" de Me Carlos Brusa : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-dYe6g1r-KaLxM880GEYxg/featured
Liens TELEGRAM - Shining Traduction :
1/ Pour suivre mon travail (https://t.me/joinchat/GxXzRVehvOKyvJF_)
2/ Pour échanger avec la communauté (https://t.me/joinchat/IuQKr0zWgUwpBHOX)
Planetes360 : https://planetes360.fr/
Telegram de Planetes360 : https://t.me/planetes360
InfoVF : https://infovf.com/
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