© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The hero of the film 'Callsign Tsar' Gavriil Doroshin, a descendant of Emperor Nicholas I, has chosen to volunteer on the frontlines of the Special Military Operation in Donbass as a soldier.
His great-great-grandmother was the eldest daughter of the Russian emperor. Although he was born and raised in France, Gavriil found his calling and love in Donbass. He believes that to truly call himself Russian, he must contribute to the common efforts and struggles. The documentary reveals his family history and highlights his vision for the future.