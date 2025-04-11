© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤡 Here we go again: ‘Russia certainly needs to take that seriously’ – State Dept. spox clings to the BLAME-RUSSIA PLAYBOOK
💬 “Nothing else can be discussed for the outcome until the shooting and the killing stops,” US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce declared — conveniently ignoring Ukrainian ceasefire violations.
💬 “This is not going to go on for six months or a year or anything else,” Bruce told reporters, as if she were calling the shots on how the conflict will unfold.
Adding more of what she said today:
‘We wish her well’ – State Dept. spox on US ambassador to Ukraine’s resignation
💬 “She’s returning home, yes,” said US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, confirming Bridget Brink’s resignation.